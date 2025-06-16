Jake Richards: Labour is repairing our crumbling schools after 14 years of neglect

Among the complaints I hear most from parents in my constituency are about the condition of our local schools. No child should be expected to learn in a classroom with leaking ceilings, cold draughts or crumbling walls, yet this has become an all-too-familiar reality.

After 14 years of Tory neglect, I’m glad to see this Government turning the page and taking the necessary steps to rejuvenate our schools.

That is why I am proud to announce that schools in my constituency are now set to receive the investment they deserve, as part of vital maintenance work being rolled out in schools across the country. Through the Condition Improvement Fund, up to £21.5 million is being directed to schools across our region to carry out long-overdue repairs and upgrades.

Here in the constituency, Elements Academy in Dinnington is among those set to benefit and I was pleased to visit them last week to discuss the funding. These improvements will help ensure that our children are taught in classrooms that are warm, safe and fit for the future.

Jake Richards MP

Labour is delivering a record £2.1 billion investment into the school estate this year, tackling the backlog of repairs left after years of underfunding. This includes crumbling roofs, unsafe materials and outdated facilities that have no place in modern education.

As a part of this, Labour is accelerating the School Rebuilding Programme, with £1.4 billion committed to kickstarting projects at 100 schools this year alone. These rebuilds will provide high-quality, energy efficient buildings with new IT rooms, sports halls, kitchens and safe outdoor spaces that pupils and staff can enjoy for generations.

This investment is not happening in isolation. It comes alongside Labour’s wider plan to support children and families, including free breakfast clubs, lower uniform costs and a renewed focus on making schools safer and more supportive. It is all part of our mission to ensure every child gets the best possible start in life.

After more than a decade of Conservative failure, this Government is putting children first. We are investing in their education, their opportunities and their future. I am proud that pupils in Rother Valley will now learn in schools that reflect the ambition we have for them: safe, modern and full of potential.