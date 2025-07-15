Jake Richards: Labour is bringing back Sure Start to give every child the best start to life
The results are stark. A recent report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies found access to a Sure Start centre considerably improved the educational achievement of children in receipt of free school meals. It averted over 13,000 hospitalisations for children aged 11 to 15 each year. Again, this affected those in the poorest demographics most.
And the benefits far exceeded the costs. An upfront cost of £2.7 billion was dwarfed by the total benefits to government of £5.5 billion.
While it took time for the fiscal benefits to be realised, it will be of note to local authorities grappling with costs of SEN provision that children who had benefitted from Sure Start centres were less likely to demand SEND support or EHC Plans.
I’m delighted that a Labour Government is now bringing back these centres under the new plan for a Better Start. Backed by £1.5bn over the next three years, it brings together the best of Sure Start, health services, community groups and the early years sector, with the shared goal of setting up children to succeed when they get to school.
We will create 1,000 Best Start Family Hubs, at least one in every council area, invest a record £9bn in funded childcare and early years places – and hundreds of millions to improve quality in early years settings and reception classes.
The need for holistic support for our poorest children is greater than ever. We face an unprecedented mental health crisis for children, and we know children suffer more mental health difficulties when growing up in poverty. Early intervention is vital to tackle the cycle of poverty.
Labour is at its best when it introduces tangible change in our communities which binds people together and offers support to those who need it most: building the NHS under Atlee, new universities across the country under Wilson, and Sure Start under Blair. New Best Start Family Hubs will invest in Britain’s children – and Britain’s future.