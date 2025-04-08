Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pensioners will always be the foundation of our communities, and they deserve security and our respect in retirement, writes Rother Valley MP Jake Richards.

I know from countless conversations on the doorstep that the basic things pensioners need nowadays feel in danger: financial stability, accessible hospital appointments and care for loved ones.

I’m pleased to see the state pension rise by 4.1 per cent this week, thanks to this Labour Government’s commitment to the triple lock. This means an extra £470 this year in pensioner’s pockets, and around £1,900 over the course of this Parliament.

That’s not the only thing we’re doing: Labour is putting record funding in the NHS – an extra £25.6 billion over two years – to cut waiting times with 40,000 extra elective appointments a week and build capacity for more than 30,000 additional procedures.

Jake Richards is Labour MP for Rother Valley.

This comes alongside the biggest drive to ensure those eligible for Pension Credit are receiving it, resulting in an 81 per cent increase in claims: nearly 50,000 extra pensioners are receiving Pension Credit following our campaign to boost uptake – and the DWP are now processing a record number of claims.

We’re uprating personal tax thresholds in line with inflation from April 2028 too, ending the Conservatives’ plans to make a record number of pensioners pay income tax.

The Household Support Fund is being extended until March 2026, with £742 million put aside for those just above the Pension Credit limit.

And we’re supporting those caring for loved ones, who as a result of Labour’s decisions, will see the biggest ever cash increase in the earning threshold for Carer’s Allowance.

"Labour is committed to delivering for our pensioners – ensuring their financial stability through the triple lock, fixing our NHS and public services and targeting support towards those who need it most."

While Labour is increasing the state pension, the Tories want to cut it: the Leader of the Opposition recently said, were she in charge, the Tories would means-test the state pension, putting 11 million pensioners at risk of losing their safety net. Such glibness is frankly, alarming: in the tough times we live in, our pensioners need security – not uncertainty.

Unlike the Tories, Labour is committed to delivering for our pensioners, ensuring their financial stability through the triple lock, fixing our NHS and public services and targeting support towards those who need it most.