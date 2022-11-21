The free event, on Tuesday, December 13, offers an opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run-up to Christmas.

Anyone unable to attend in person will not miss out, as the service will be made available online through Obitus, the crematorium’s webcast provider.

The service will run from 6-8pm and include a mixture of readings and popular Christmas Carols, in the company of a local choir.

A Westerleigh Group Christmas tree with memorial tags

Refreshments, including mulled wine, will be available.

Amanda Carr, site manager, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time of year for families missing loved ones and our annual Christmas Carol and memorial service provides a fitting way for people to reflect and honour their loved ones during the festive season.

“This service provides a chance for people to not only pay tribute to their loved ones, but also be in the company of other people in a similar situation, which in itself can be a source of comfort.

“Whether people are attending in person, or viewing the service online, we know the service brings some solace and peace to people at this time of year.”

Those who wish to view the service as a live stream should visit events.obitus.com and enter the username ‘babworth’ and password ‘snow’.

The service will also be available to view online as a ‘watch again’ option, from Thursday, December 15, for 28 days.