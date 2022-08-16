Creswell Crags to host a slapstick performance of The Importance of Being Earnest
Slapstick Picnic Theatre’s new production of The Importance of Being Earnest, offers an unconventional twist to Oscar Wilde’s classic play of manners, affairs and handbags.
The outdoor production is to take place on Thursday 25 August 2022, and will be performed in the remarkable setting of Creswell Crags, an archaeological museum and enclosed limestone gorge, which is located near Worksop.
Slapstick Picnic Theatre comes to you from the award-winning touring company that created ‘The Handle Bards’ and have 10 years of Shakespearean touring under their belts. “We ask that you prepare to witness the impossible, where marvellous feats of performance and culinary capers await.
“Ripping up the recipe book and celebrating the silliness with Slapstick Picnic, you can have your cake and eat it”.
Most Popular
-
1
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after young woman found dead
-
2
Worksop nuisance banned from town centre for abusive language and drinking alcohol
-
3
Appeal after several women punched in 'random’ Worksop town centre attack
-
4
Police issue warning after man arrested for starting Bassetlaw grass fire
-
5
Widowed Bassetlaw author set to release final book in the ‘Hugo and Daddy’s’ series
Bring your own chairs, blanket and a picnic. Doors open at 6pm, performance starts at 7pm and tickets for the event can be purchased online https://www.creswell-crags.org.uk/events-listings/importance-earnest