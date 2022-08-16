Creswell Crags to host a slapstick performance of The Importance of Being Earnest

Importance of Being Earnest performed at Creswell Crags by Slapstick Picnic Theatre

The outdoor production is to take place on Thursday 25 August 2022, and will be performed in the remarkable setting of Creswell Crags, an archaeological museum and enclosed limestone gorge, which is located near Worksop.

Slapstick Picnic Theatre comes to you from the award-winning touring company that created ‘The Handle Bards’ and have 10 years of Shakespearean touring under their belts. “We ask that you prepare to witness the impossible, where marvellous feats of performance and culinary capers await.

“Ripping up the recipe book and celebrating the silliness with Slapstick Picnic, you can have your cake and eat it”.

Cast of Slapstick Picnic Theatre

Bring your own chairs, blanket and a picnic. Doors open at 6pm, performance starts at 7pm and tickets for the event can be purchased online https://www.creswell-crags.org.uk/events-listings/importance-earnest