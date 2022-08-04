Some reactions are very common in the hours and days that follow as well as years later with feelings that can be frightening and at times leaving the person feeling out of control.

These feelings can be difficult to cope with and leave you with a feeling of not being able to make sense of it all.

You don’t have to have been close to the person or even know them personally to have these feelings, and it is common that people often feel traumatic grief after a well-liked celebrity may have died as an example, in traumatic circumstances, but when this person is a loved one, the grief can feel out of control.

Columnist Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion

Following my husband’s death, I felt many of these feelings, I had difficulty believing what had happened and for a long time felt numb.

It is often said that this is a way of the body and mind coping and protecting itself. I felt feelings of anger and guilt and struggled to cope with these emotions.

Many of us feel we should recover from such grief quickly, often pressured by society and our own thoughts, that we should be back to ‘normal’ within days and weeks.

It takes time to adjust, it took me a good three years to get back ‘on track’, and it’s important to know that we can’t always expect to be the same person afterwards.

Following a traumatic death, there can often be media attention, and those grieving can feel like they have little control over the public interest which can cause them further emotions.

It’s important that we allow others to grieve in private and that those experiencing the grief have a right to privacy.

There are many techniques we can use to help manage our feelings and emotions following a traumatic loss.

For me I journaled my thoughts and feelings and gave myself positive affirmations daily.

I used meditation and music became a big outlet for me, and I would go to the gym to help give me a place to exert some of the energy I had as a consequence of the anger.

The one thing I didn’t do too well at first was talk, but I have now learnt the importance of this.

It’s important to remember that you are not alone and there are places you can look for support and help, and what benefits one person may not benefit the other.

Here are some useful numbers:

Samaritans: 116 123

MIND 0300 1233393

Anxiety UK: 03444775774

CALM: 0800 585858

Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927

YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544

Cruse bereavement support 0808 808 1677