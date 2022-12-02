This is particularly true of dementia. It is estimated that there are 676,000 people in England living with dementia, there are around 540,000 carers for those living with dementia, and it is thought that one in three people will care for a person with dementia in their lifetime; half of these people are employed and some 66,000 people have already cut their working hours to care for a family member, whilst 50,000 people have left work altogether.

Such figures make it clear to see that there is, and will be, significant issues with considerable costs.

Dementia currently sits under the Mental Health agenda which can have an impact on the search for a diagnosis due to the stigma associated with mental health.

Columnist Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

This we need to change as we know some people may be choosing to not seek support and diagnosis for a fear of being ‘labelled’.

Symptoms of dementia include memory loss, difficulty with concentration, planning or organising, language difficulties, such as struggling to find the right words, visual perception problems and orientation problems.

Dementia and depression share many of the same symptoms and you may be worried that you have dementia when you could in fact be depressed.

It is common for people living with dementia to experience depression and anxiety and a confirmation of a diagnosis may also trigger depression and anxiety.

I was recently approached to set up Bassetlaw’s own dementia friendly partnership. The group has been created with a function to bring together cross-sector organisations and individuals to improve the lives of people with dementia.

The group has close relations with the other dementia friendly partnerships giving us an opportunity to look at best practice and share information and resources.

There are many people within our community who may be delivering groups/activities, people who want to make a difference, and businesses or venues who want to become dementia friendly out there.

If you would like to get involved email me, [email protected]