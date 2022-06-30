When I look at my son, I wonder about the amazing future he’ll live in. Will he see an end to hunger and disease from his flying car? Probably not.

Even if someone invents a cure for all disease, someone will spread fake news on Facebook to scare people off.

That’s when it hit me. My son won’t be living in an advanced future. He’ll be living in a replay of the past.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

The train strikes make us feel like we’re in 1982 again. Kate Bush got to the top of the charts and everyone is going to see a Top Gun film. We’re reliving the past.

The inflation and threat of a Winter of Discontent bring back the 1970s.

They mention that threat in the news so much it makes me wonder if they know how much discontent we always have in spring, summer and autumn.

It’s not just the UK. In America, overturning Roe v. Wade takes them back to 1973. We also have polio in the UK again. How retro.

The question isn’t what future will my son grow up in but rather what slice of history will replay during his life.

I hope he lives through an era when they’re remaking good films. He could see an updated Back To The Future or Gremlins with improved CGI. There’s a risk he’ll have to see remakes of films from the 90s. They’ll need CGI to update Spice World.

We all know he’ll live through at least four reboots of the Spider-Man and Batman films. That’s a given.

I hope he gets to have those t-shirts we had that react to body heat. I realise they were basically highlighting your sweat patches but they were fun.

I’m sure he’ll see some 90s trends revived. He’ll find it funny to have a novelty mobile phone that’s shaped like a Motorola m3788e. That was the first mobile phone I had. I can explain to him that in my day people didn’t mug you for your mobile, your mobile was what you used as a weapon to fight off mugger.

I still have CDs from bands like Blur, Oasis and Pulp. He’ll rediscover that music and think he has a cool dad. Then he’ll find the CD single of Aqua’s Barbie Girl and not speak to me for years.

There’s only one era I hope my boy never has to suffer the retro version of, and that’s 2020 to 2022.

