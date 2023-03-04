Steve N Allen Column: Shops running out of lettuce really was the tip of the iceberg

Then the week became known for the massive food shortages we’re facing. I have never felt so out of step with the public mood - and I still own a minidisc player.

It started with news that some supermarkets were rationing vegetables. That doesn’t feel like a sign of a prosperous economy.

Tesco and Aldi followed Asda and Morrisons in limiting how many cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers shoppers can buy. You could only buy three per customer.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

I don’t like being told my shopping is restricted but, if I am honest, I’ve never bought four cucumbers in one go before. It would look like I was preparing for an alien’s hen night.

The timing of the food shortage was fortunate. I was looking for something to give up for Lent and the supply chain made that decision for me.

Then we were given the advice of finding substitutions if we couldn’t get the veg we wanted. I thought that was easy. If there are no carrots I could buy a carrot cake. If there are no tomatoes I could buy a pizza. If there are no apples I could get cider.

Sadly our leaders didn’t think the same way. Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey suggested we could replace any missing tomatoes in our lives with turnips instead. My Bloody Mary cocktail was awful.

When my stand-up comedy gigs go badly, there’s a risk that someone will throw rotten tomatoes but now I could end up in A&E.

You could still have a BLT sandwich but the T would have to stand for turnip. Although my local shop ran out of lettuce. You can add your own joke about that being the tip of the iceberg here.

What was the result of this turnip advice? The shops reported a shortage of turnips.

Some people say it was caused by the weather in Spain and some say it’s because of Brexit. If we call it “a lot of hot air” we can cover both.

I never thought there’d be a time when I looked back at the ease with which we could get veg. They are literally our salad days.

I’ve spend most of my life being told we need five portions of vegetables a day but now you’d get stopped by security for buying that much.

Looking on the bright side, we no longer see headlines saying we have to choose between heating and eating. That decision was made for us.

