Before you read on, would you guess the number has increased or dropped?

In 2021, it was 1.5 million people who opted for a touch-up on their driving skills instead of the fine and the points on their licence. You can understand that decision. The cost of the course is often more than the fine but the points on your licence last for four years and can impact your insurance premium.

That’s the highest number to attend the courses. I’m surprised. I presumed there were fewer people speeding on our roads as more people worked from home.

Columnist Steve N Allen is a Notts-raised comedian and writer.

Were people leaving the house in the morning, ripping up the M1 for a few junctions before driving back home to start their workday?

If fewer journeys were taking place, but more of them resulted in people attending a speed awareness course, it implies that people are simply worse drivers since the pandemic.

My time on the road to comedy gigs backs this up. I see some terrible driving that I didn’t notice before the pandemic. What is it about the last few years that’s made us so bad?

One factor could be practice. During the more restrictive lockdowns we couldn’t get in the car to keep our hand in. The only driving experience we could have gained was playing Grand Theft Auto on a games console, so no wonder some people speed.

Another factor could be that we were spoiled by quieter roads. Without middle-lane hoggers and people sat doing 65mph in the outside lane there were fewer encumbrances. Some bad drivers simply never had the chance to be that bad till now.

There’s also the possibility that the pandemic made some drivers a little nihilistic.

Whatever the reason, I hope that more people having a refresher course on driving isn’t a bad thing. Those courses make you feel more confident in your driving.

I admit that many years ago I had to attend one. At the end of the afternoon session the lady hosting the course said, “That concludes the course. Does anyone have any questions?”

A man at the back raised his hand and asked, “What was the name of that book you were going on about?”

She paused and then it hit her as she said, “The Highway Code?!”

After that course, I realised there are some terrible drivers out there. Stay safe.

