​Chancellor Jeremy Hunt launched a four-pillar plan to boost productivity, but I think I have unearthed the real problem that’s holding us back.

A study out this week found that staff who go the extra mile in their jobs are more likely to be exploited by their bosses. As soon as your manager spots that you are willing to stay late, loyal and hard working, they classify you as a mug and start taking advantage of you.

Why would they offer you the promotion and tasty salary when they know you’ll stay anyway?

Steve N Allen, comedian, writer and columnist

They will treat the more aloof members of the team nicely in the hopes of getting them to stay and actually do some work.

Surely the result of this is a slew of formerly loyal workers now filled with resentment and the rest of the workforce who realise phoning it in pays off. The overall result is low productivity.

What’s my prognosis? Here’s my one-pillar plan. Don’t work so hard. If you’re in work and you get the urge to be helpful, count to ten and let the feeling pass. It’s not just about you any more.

Our low productivity has made the IMF downgrade our economic forecast but if we all try a little less we could have that fixed in no time.

Yes, as a customer, I worry this will backfire for me, but I have always found poor service funny. There used to be someone who would tut when I wanted to pay for my newspaper in a well-known newsagents in Swindon.

I shouldn’t name them but WH won’t mind because Smith is a common surname. It could be anyone. Eventually, I found it endearing.

If we do the bare minimum, bosses will realise they have to hire extra staff to hit their targets.

This will lead to lower unemployment – but it is already low.

So to hire more staff, bosses will have to offer more pay, turning the UK into a higher wage economy.

Boris Johnson promised that in 2019 and yet somehow I’m the one who’s worked out how to deliver it.