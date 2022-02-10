Starting this week, we are asking for comments on the three possible areas that our bid could focus on, in addition to thoughts on the themes that are included in the Worksop Town Masterplan.

We want to hear the views of as many people as possible and as well as submitting your ideas via our online form, you can also visit one of the consultation events on Worksop Market between now and March 12.

All of the details can be found at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/levellingup.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Another positive Worksop project that is starting to gather momentum is the Skills Hub at Bridge Court.

This week we have revealed a new name for it, and moving forward, this will be known as The Bridge – Skills Hub.

Through this building and the partnerships that will develop here, we have a strong focus to provide new opportunities, raise aspirations, increase local prosperity and change the lives of local people.

We’re also pleased to announce that the RNN Group have committed to offering a number of Access to Higher Education courses and Foundation Degrees at The Bridge from April, with more courses coming in September.

“Starting this week, we are asking for comments on the three possible areas that our bid could focus on, in addition to thoughts on the themes that are included in the Worksop Town Masterplan”, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

The week has also been a big moment in our ambition to become the home of the world's first prototype fusion energy plant, known as STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) as West Burton in Bassetlaw is one of five sites that is being considered by the Government.

Representatives from the UK Atomic Energy Authority visited Bassetlaw this week to learn more about the site, the infrastructure and potential supply chain around it, and heard from local stakeholders before hosting an online community event to explain the benefits of safe, sustainable fusion energy.

A fusion energy plant will create thousands of highly skilled jobs and attract other high-tech industries to our region, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that Bassetlaw is chosen as the successful site by the Government, who will make a final decision around the end of this year.