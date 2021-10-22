Simon Greaves Column: This senseless tragedy will not deter us from doing our jobs

I did not know Sir David, but I would like to add my condolences to the thousands of others who have paid tribute to a man who had dedicated his life to public service.

The stories that have been shared tell of a family man who worked hard for his community, who was generous and kind, and who genuinely cared about the people he represented.

Throughout the course of the week, Sir David’s death has led MPs and councillors alike to share their own experiences of abuse and threats, simply for being a politician and representing their community.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

I am sad to say that I too have suffered abuse and threats, both online and in person, during the course of being a local councillor and leader of the council.

However, like many other councillors and MPs, this week’s tragic event will not deter us from doing our jobs, being the voice of our communities and continuing to meet with our constituents.

It is a fundamental part of democracy at a local and national level, and one that we should not shy away from.

Unfortunately, in today’s world of social media, taunts and abuse are common place; violence, thankfully is not.

The family of Sir David have called for people to ‘set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. To set aside hatred and work towards togetherness.’

These are words that I believe we should all heed and act on.

I’d like to end my column this week with some positive news from our area.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown periods, parks and open spaces became a lifeline for people’s physical and mental health.

This week, both The Canch and Memorial Gardens in Worksop and Kings’ Park in Retford were recognised with Green Flag Awards, proving that they are two of the very best in Britain.