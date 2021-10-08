Simon Greaves Column: Our key town centre projects are all coming together nicely

With scaffold still up on these buildings, it’s difficult to get a gauge on progress, but all of the projects are coming together nicely and will be a catalyst for change in the town centre.

Firstly, the scaffold at Bridge Court will begin to come down from next week and the internal layouts are starting to come together.

This prominent building will start to realise its potential from spring next year when our partners, including the RNN Group and the NHS, will start to deliver courses, skills and training.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

A little further up Bridge Street, the Grade II-listed Middleton’s building is continuing to take shape.

We are working hard to preserve as much of the original fabric of the building and its heritage as possible, while blending this with modern architecture and building materials.

We hope that Middletons will be available for businesses to move into from spring next year.

Finally, the new facilities based at the Canch are almost complete and boast a changing places facility, a refreshments kiosk and also unisex toilets.

We hope to make a further announcement about this in the next couple of weeks.

The clocks may not have gone back yet, but the spirit of Christmas is starting to appear.

After missing out on last year’s big lights switch-on, the Christmas festivities in Worksop will be back on Saturday, November 20.

This year’s event will include a Christmas Market, a stage with entertainment from local schools, the winner of Worksop’s Got Talent and a few more special guests, as well as the big switch-on at 6pm.

Please put the date in your diaries and don’t miss out.

Finally, I’d like to say a massive well done to everyone from the Bassetlaw area who ran the London Marathon last weekend.