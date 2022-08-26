Simon Greaves column: New approach is needed to tackle this issue of repeated flooding in area

The sheer volume of rain and the fact that the ground is so hard following the driest summer for fifty years saw massive surface water flooding, and in places that I have never seen impacted before.

Despite this, we are still officially in a drought.

With climate change we are seeing more extreme weather patterns and what used to be one in a hundred year events are now becoming much more frequent.Residents quite rightly want to know what is being done to help prevent future flooding.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Last year the Government announced funding for flood schemes across the Country and the Environment Agency (EA) are leading on this.

I think we need to be crystal clear through about how much money this will cost. We are not seeing freak events anymore, we are seeing regular events having a devastating effect on residents lives in 2007, 2019, 2022.

Agencies need to get to grip with this new reality and the Government need to properly fund a multi-million pound flood scheme for Worksop that will cope with the long term effects of climate change. A couple of million quid just won’t cut it.

The issue of gulley and drainage clearance has also been raised and this comes under the county council. Residents who have concerns about gulley and drainage can report these via the county website or to your local county councillor.

‘The Government has to properly fund a multi-million pound flood scheme for Worksop that will cope with the long-term effects of climate change. A couple of million quid just won’t cut it,’ says columnist Coun Simon Greaves.

My concerns go just beyond clearing the drains, the system was totally overwhelmed last week.

We need a new approach like they have on the continent, with much bigger pipes and wider gulleys to deal with this new normal.

If we keep accepting the line that these are freak events then people will keep getting flooded.

Ukraine marked its Independence Day this week and to show our continued solidarity and support, the Ukrainian flag is flying proudly in the Civic Square.

Communities across Worksop have come together in support of Ukraine, collecting aid and hosting and fundraising for refugees.

This weekend sees the Nottinghamshire Day celebrations taking place at Sherwood Forest on Saturday, August 27, from 11am to 8pm.

The free-to-attend day will bring together live music and family-friendly performances with music ranging from classical to indie, electronic to acoustic.

The team from Bassetlaw Museum will also be there showcasing the Mayflower Pilgrim story. It promises to be a great day out.Finally, I am delighted that the Tour of Britain will be returning to Bassetlaw this September.

Some of the world’s top cycling teams will be racing through the District, with stage five taking place on September 8.

The 190km stage starts in West Bridgford and passes through the east of Bassetlaw before heading for Retford and Worksop and then onto Clumber Park.

As well as supporting the event along the route, you can also take part in the prize-winning Tour of Britain land art competition.