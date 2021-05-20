Simon Greaves Column: Lifting of restrictions is a great step forward for our area

There are the obvious restrictions that have been lifted, like going and having a pint inside a pub, being able to have a meal inside a restaurant, going to the theatre or cinema, or – if you’re really lucky - going to a sporting event, a gig and even jetting off on a long-awaited holiday abroad.

Allowing all of these things is a great step forward for businesses and the public, but I also think that it’s the less high-profile lifting of restrictions that will create a significant impact for people’s well-being and mental health.

Things like being able to visit friends and relatives in their home and give them a hug. Going to a funeral and not being limited to numbers, and attending support groups.

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Throughout the pandemic, Bassetlaw District Council has been supporting residents and businesses in a number of ways including though our environmental health team, licensing, Covid support officers and in many more areas. However, one of the most significant is the administrating of business grants.

So far, we have processed nine different types of grants across three lockdowns periods; four separate periods of tiered restrictions; and one period of restart and reopening, amounting to £46.6m through 11,330 payments to Bassetlaw businesses.

Our finance and economic development team have pulled out all the stops to get these essential grants to businesses promptly and, a couple of weeks ago, we were joint first in the country for getting payments out in the last round of grant funding.

All of this has ensured that businesses have been in a position to reopen again this week.

The latest lifting of restrictions and the opening up again of shops and other outlets can only be good for people in the area, says Coun Simon Greaves (Photo credit: Pixabay)

It’s fantastic that things are moving in the right direction, but for us to get over that final hurdle on June 21, we still need to follow the basic principles that have helped us to reduce the rates and transmission of Covid-19.

So, please continue to wash your hands, please continue to wear a mask, and please continue to give people space.