The council will be submitting its bid for the second round of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, but there is already a wide and diverse set of organisations and people guiding this process, to ensure the whole community and its views are represented.

A Levelling Up Project Board was formed in April with an independent chair and, in addition to myself, includes key stakeholders like Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, BCVS, The Canal and River Trust, Nottinghamshire County Council, North Notts College, and the Environment Agency.

We have already discussed the priorities put forward by residents and local businesses on what they would like to see developed or changed in the town centre as part of the last consultation period, and have considered how these priorities fit together with Government guidelines on the Levelling Up Fund.

Councillor Simon Greaves.

All of these ideas have formed a short-term vision that, if successful with our bid, can be delivered by 2025. This will also act as a catalyst for further investment. Please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk to view the priorities in full, come to one of our drop-in sessions in May and submit your views.

Levelling Up Funding is key to the future of Worksop town centre. At the moment, the town centre faces an unprecedented challenge, but, working with the partners on the Levelling Up Board and with the support of our MP, we have a real opportunity to deliver on residents’ and business’ priorities.

If you pay your Council Tax by Direct Debit and are eligible, you may have already received the £150 Council Tax Rebate, being paid to help households with the rising costs of energy bills. If not, this will be dropping into your bank account very soon.

The council started to make payments last week to eligible households and we’d like to thank residents for their patience so far.