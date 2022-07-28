Simon Greaves column: Levelling Up funding could be key for the future of Worksop

Levelling Up will be crucial for communities like ours and I hope that, no matter who eventually becomes the next PM, they continue to deliver on their party’s promise to Level Up Britain, and places like Worksop.

I’m pleased to say that our latest bid for around £20million of Levelling Up funding for Worksop town centre has now been submitted to the Government and our application has been acknowledged.

The deadline for applications is August 2, and we should find out if our bid has been successful in the autumn.

I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to this process, from members of the public who told us what is important to them through two consultations, people who chatted to us at public events and businesses who outlined their priorities at breakfast meetings.

I’d also like to highlight the valuable work of the Levelling Up Project Board, in addition to the support of our MP in Parliament.

Levelling Up funding is key to the future of Worksop town centre, both now and in the longer term. The town centre faces an unprecedented challenge and, should we be successful with this bid, I believe we have a real opportunity to deliver on residents’ and business’ priorities.

The majority of eligible residents in Bassetlaw have now received their Council Tax Rebate for energy payments with more than 39,550 payments made, totalling almost £6m.

Letters and emails have been sent to those people who have not yet received the payment asking them to submit their details via our secure online form, or to give us a call. Please look out for this letter and follow the instructions to ensure you get your £150 energy payment.

Finally, with the school holidays now here, there are plenty of things to keep the kids entertained. There’s loads going on at Bassetlaw Museum, the Panto in the Park events will be returning, and we’ve also teamed up with Bicycle Buddy to offer free ‘Learn to Ride Your Bike’ sessions.

You’ll find all of the details online.