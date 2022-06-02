Simon Greaves Column: Let’s all enjoy Jubilee events to mark momentous occasion

On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in Westminster Abbey and since that day she has dedicated her life to the service of this country, Great Britain, the Commonwealth and all its peoples.

As Britain’s longest reigning Monarch, it’s unlikely that we will see another King or Queen reach a Platinum Jubilee and her reign has spanned some of the biggest moments in history.

So this weekend is certainly one to be celebrated and remembered.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

With this in mind there are a host of events taking place across Bassetlaw to mark this momentous occasion, from beacon lightings and street parties to larger events in Worksop and Retford.

We are delighted to be able to support a number of these events and are grateful to everybody involved in helping to celebrate this Platinum Jubilee.

Whatever your plans are for this extended bank holiday weekend, I hope that everyone has a fantastic time as we come together to celebrate the longevity of a truly remarkable person; Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have been speaking with the public and businesses at a number of events to gain support as we prepare our final submission for Government Funding.

Levelling Up has the potential to be a game changer for Worksop, which is why we are working with partners through the Levelling Up Board, and with the support of our MP in Parliament, to do all we can to secure funding of around £20 million as part of the Government’s second round of funding.

We have a real opportunity to deliver on residents’ and business’ priorities here, so please look at the proposals that are being put forward and pledge your support or give us feedback on the key themes that have been identified.

At the moment, the town centre faces an unprecedented challenge and Levelling Up Funding can begin the transformation we need and act as a catalyst for further investment.

