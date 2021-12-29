Simon Greaves column: It is exciting to see what lies in store for Bassetlaw in 2022

2021 has thrown up a number of challenges, many related to Covid-19, and at the time of writing there is still a lot of uncertainty.

However, it is important to recognise the progress that has been made in the face of adversity.

January began with public consultations on the Bassetlaw Local Plan and the Worksop Masterplan, both of which are crucial to the improvement and growth of our district.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council

In February, we received £3.5million from the D2N2 LEP that is creating a Skills Hub at Bridge Court. Work is progressing very well and we will make some exciting announcements in the New Year.

In March, we announced that we would be investing £73m in tenants’ homes over the next five years. And in April we welcomed businesses back to the high street following a prolonged period of restrictions which saw the council administer £46.6m through 11,330 payments to Bassetlaw businesses across nine different types of recovery grants.

In May, we were focussed on preventing anti-social behaviour in the town centre and in the Gateford area, while in June we unveiled Coun John Shephard as the council’s cycling champion.

July saw the removal of all Covid-19 restrictions and the country enthralled by the Men’s England Football Team making it to the final of Euro 2020.

In August, work began to improve our carbon footprint, starting with decarbonisation work at Kilton Forest Clubhouse while in September we welcomed members of the Wampanoag Nation for a unique cultural exchange.

In October, we were again awarded Green Flags for the Memorial Gardens and Canch in Worksop and Kings’ Park in Retford, and in November we received £550k to support the Safer Streets initiative.

Which brings us to December and, much like last Christmas, we are again administering much-needed grants to businesses hit by the surge in the Omicron variant.