It will be the third time that Nottinghamshire has hosted a stage of the cycling showpiece, on Thursday, September 8, and the 190km route will take in Bassetlaw’s picturesque scenery as it makes its way from the start in West Bridgeford in Nottingham, via Retford, Worksop, Clumber Park and many Bassetlaw villages in between, to the finish line in Mansfield.

Whether you are a fan of cycling or new to the sport, the spectacle of around 120 cyclists, and the entourage of the team’s support vehicles in hot pursuit, is one not to be missed.

Not only is it great to watch, the Tour of Britain helps to boost the economy and profile of the district and the county.

Coun Simon Greaves

More than 250,000 people lined the streets of Nottinghamshire in 2018 and I know that Bassetlaw will again give the Tour a warm welcome.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot going on behind the scenes to strengthen our bid to bring the UK’s first commercially operating fusion power plant – the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) to West Burton.

Bassetlaw has a proud history of energy generation, access to skills and a strong supply chain in place. It offers the ideal location and the perfect opportunity to provide jobs and energy for generations to come.

Representatives from across the Midlands have met in Parliament over the last month to show their support for the project and, as a partnership, we will be doing everything we can to put West Burton ahead of the other four proposed sites.

Finally, the half-term holidays are in full swing and if you are staying closer to home rather than braving the queues at the airports, there are lots of things going on to keep the kids entertained.

Bassetlaw Museum is hosting loads of Easter themed activities, you can have a day out in one of our award-winning parks, or you can follow the North Notts Nectar Trail which was unveiled last weekend. If you haven’t see it already, there are 30 individually designed bees located around the district.