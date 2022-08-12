Simon Greaves column: Bassetlaw folk have so much to choose from this summer

The new kiosk and toilets have really improved the facilities and the splash pool is as busy as ever.

The Canch has recently received its ninth Green Flag Award and I’d like to thank all our staff who work so hard in all weathers to keep the park maintained.

Worksop by the Sea also returns this later this month with the urban beach on the Old Market Square outside the Savoy Cinema from August 18 to 25.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

This has been organised in partnership with the Worksop Business Forum, the Worksop Charter Trustees and the North Notts BID.

There are range of activities taking place alongside the beach so please check out our Facebook or website for more details.

One of the things that people raise as an issue with me is anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

We are working to address this and have been successful in getting more funding alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner for Worksop Safer Streets.

There are plenty of activities for Bassetlaw folk to enjoy during the summer this year.

This will see new Safer Streets wardens out and about in Worksop Town Centre as well as improved lighting in the town.

We will also continue to use our full range of powers to crack down on those whose behaviours has a negative impact on visitors to the town.

A good example of this is the recent criminal behaviour order the Council secured banning Danny Wilson from the town centre for the next two years. This came as result of persistent breaches of the Worksop Public Spaces Protection Order, including foul and abusive language and street drinking.

Finally I’d like to thank all members of the Levelling Up Board, including the chair, Andria Birch from BCVS, and our local MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith, for their input in shaping the bid.

This was submitted to the Government well ahead of the deadline and was a great example of collaboration across a range of partners.