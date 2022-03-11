Two Worksop mums, Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec, have already stepped up to the plate and have done a remarkable job to collect donations of food, clothing and supplies and co-ordinate the distribution of these items to Poland and the Ukraine.

When they asked for our support, we were only too happy to help. But I know that there are also many other individuals and businesses in Bassetlaw who are showing their support for Ukraine through collections and donations and it makes me proud to know how compassionate and giving people are in our part of the world. If you would also like to help, you can donate money to the Disaster Emergency Committee and their Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. They have charities and local partners on the ground providing food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection. If you can, please support them.

Back in Worksop, we’ve had a fantastic response to our conversation with residents and businesses about Levelling Up Worksop and our forthcoming bid to the second round of Levelling Up funding.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been speaking with local people about which areas of Worksop Town Centre they would like us to focus on, in addition to a number of different themes that are linked to the Worksop Masterplan.

There is still time to complete our survey and put forward your views and ideas of what you would like our bid to include when the next round of funding is available.

There are still opportunities to speak with us about the bid on Worksop Market this Friday and Saturday, as well as being part of walking tours around the town centre to discuss ideas. These will be taking place on Saturday at 9.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm.

You can just turn up to our market stall on Bridge Street on the day or email [email protected] to book a place.

All details of Levelling Up Worksop can be found at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/levellingup.