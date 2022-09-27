Carlton in Lindrick and Langold has recently seen an increase in reports of ASB, especially around off-road bikes.

In response, we have held meetings with the community to understand the issues and developed a plan with Bassetlaw District Council.

Our response to the off-road bikes included an op where we deployed our off-road bike team, drone and local units to the area. The result of this included finding a stolen bike hidden in the bushes in Langold and stopping a drug driver in a van.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

Through some collaborative work with Bassetlaw District Council’s ASB team we have served a Community Behaviour Order (CBO) on someone who has been causing problems in Worksop Town Centre. Since this has been implemented and enforced, the town centre appears to not experience as much ASB.

We will continue to work with our partners to implement the appropriate orders to manage the impact of ASB on our community.

Retford saw a violent burglary take place in Welbeck Road. A man was assaulted during the burglary and taken to hospital. The police have made an arrest and charged a suspect for the offence.

I’ve been successfully bidding for specialist police resources to come to the district to help us tackle those committing burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in our area.

This has seen some superb results from the police’s Road Crime Team in particular who’ve stopped and arrested an extremely violent wanted offender using our road network and also tracked down a vehicle stolen from a burglary in Worksop and now on false plates.

Our Roads teams continue to support our local officers in order to help catch those responsible for burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Op REACHER have also had a busy time including executing a misuse of drugs warrant on an address on Roman Road, Worksop.

This led to seizures of large amounts of cocaine, cannabis and cash.

Working with our intelligence officer, we will continue to disrupt the drug supply in Bassetlaw.

I’m sad to report for the second month in a row we had another murder in Worksop. Mckyla Taylor, aged 27, was found dead at an address in Lowtown Street on Tuesday, August 16.

Officers were quick to make an arrest and now the suspect has been charged and remanded until trial.

My thoughts go to all of Mckyla’s family and friends at such a terrible time.

Whilst the full details will come out in the fullness of time, I would again like to reassure the community there are no wider risks in relation to this incident.

Finally, two of my officers who assisted a lady on the wrong side of the bridge over the A1 have been informed they are to receive a Chief Constables Commendation.

I am so proud of all my officers in Bassetlaw but this recognition is absolutely deserved. They literally held a woman’s life in their hands for a significant amount of time until other officers could get to the scene and assist in her recovery.