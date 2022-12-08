I continue to bid for additional resources to come to our area and to help tackle those criminals who are using our road networks.

This month, I’m delighted to report that ASB continues to decrease across Bassetlaw and many of our tactics, and our partnership working, are helping with this decrease.

Two weeks ago, we arrested five people in relation to a violent assault on an individual.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

Neighbourhoods, along with our Response colleagues, sprang into action and had all those thought to be responsible in custody within a short space of time.

We have again executed another warrant on Sandy Lane in Worksop, seizing class A drugs, and we have also dismantled a large cannabis grow in the area.

We continue to disrupt drug supply in Bassetlaw.

Fuel theft along the A1 has seen a recent increase and I’m pleased to report that we are continuing to disrupt this with a recent arrest of a male driving a van filled with empty fuel cannisters and equipment that is thought to be used for the extraction of fuel.

Fuel theft harms us all as it increases the price of goods and services.

It’s so important that we continue to tackle it.

We carried out our rural crime operation again, working with our neighbouring forces South Yorkshireand Derbyshire.

One vehicle we stopped and searched contained a boot full of stolen goods from shops.

On November 4, reports came in that two vans were ramming one another and the suspects allegedly had weapons on them on Edinburgh Walk in Worksop.

I am pleased to report both have appeared in court after a search revealed weapons including a gas powered pistol, knives and hammers.

I have also set my new policing priorities which are tackling drug supply and use, anti-social behaviour and vehicle related crime.

I’d like to wish the community of Bassetlaw and all police officers across the district a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year!