Police column: We are achieving so much by disrupting crime in our area

My thoughts go also to his friends and all those officers who attended the incident and worked to save his life.

Officers put their lives on the line to save strangers and sadly this is an example of such an incident.

This month, we saw a series of Fiesta ST thefts in the area. My officers went out in search of the vehicles and to track down the offenders.

Inspector Hayley Crawford is the district commander for Bassetlaw.

While carrying this out, they spotted a stolen vehicle which made off from them and hit an elderly pedestrian in Langold.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to run from the scene but quick-thinking members of the public assisted officers and detained him whilst other officers carried out life saving CPR on the victim.

I want to thank members of the community who stepped in and helped my team that day.

It showed me what a strong community we have here in Bassetlaw and how when someone is in need we all work together.

​'I'd like to end by sending thanks to all my officers and those from other teams who operate in Bassetlaw especially. We have been achieving so much in disrupting criminals operating locally,' says Inspector Hayley Crawford in her latest column.

We continue our intel development and this month we have carried out another three warrants for drugs and seized phones, class A drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

We have also made several arrests and will continue disrupting those operating in our area.

Op REACHER has stopped a vehicle in Retford believed to be concerned in the supply of drugs.

On searching the vehicle they found two bags containing brown and white rocks and arrested a male aged 46 and a female aged 50 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

I am delighted to report that, since the arrests, searches and seizures of quad bikes and fuel containers (some containing fuel) in Harworth we have seen an 87 per cent decrease in fuel thefts in the area.

I’d like to end by sending my thanks to all my officers and all those from other teams who operate in the Bassetlaw area especially.

We have been achieving so much in disrupting criminals operating in our area and this sometimes comes at the sacrifice of time with our families and friends.

Officers in the area this month especially have been impacted by much of what they have seen and dealt with.