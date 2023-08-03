Police Column: Targeted operation leads to huge drop in quad fuel thefts

​I am delighted to report that our attempts to tackle quad related fuel thefts have resulted in several arrests, search warrants, the seizure of four off road bikes, the recovery of a knife and 800L of fuel suspected to have been stolen.

Since those arrests and bike seizures we have seen an 87 per cent decrease in fuel theft in Bassetlaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was not a simple operation, with the Reacher team taking the lead with the support from local Neighbourhood Policing officers to gather intelligence, track and sting the offending vehicles.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

This month we have carried out SIX warrants on addresses in Worksop and Harworth.

The result of these warrants was the seizure of suspected class A drugs including heroin, a gun, a knife, quad bikes, suspected stolen diesel and lots of phones believed to be used in the supply of drugs. As a result of these warrants many arrests were also made.

I am working hard with my teams to disrupt criminal activity in Bassetlaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have also carried out a stop on a vehicle up in Harworth at the beginning of the month which led to the occupants being arrested for drugs and possession of weapons.

Inspector Hayley Crawford

We have been working hard to tackle the recent spate of burglaries on the Gateford estate. Since we have increased our patrols in the area at targeted times we have not had any more reports. We will continue to use a range of tactics to prevent offenders carrying out burglaries on Bassetlaw. We benefit greatly from video door bell footage too so thank you.

We have been working with our Trading Standards partners in Worksop and seized £91,000 worth of illegal tobacco products.

Illegal tobacco products including Vapes are a serious danger to health and can cause fires in peoples homes risking the lives of loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six years ago, I devised a first of its kind 'Drink Testing Service' in bars in Lincoln.

I was very proud of this scheme, which goes hand in hand with the Ask for Angela scheme. The idea is that if someone thinks their drink may have been spiked, they can ask a member of bar staff to test it for them.