Many people would have been caught up in the traffic caused by the collision while police, fire and the ambulance service carried out their work. Thank you for your patience.

This month, I thought I would provide you with an overview of some of our successes in tackling the priority areas.

Serious Acquisitive Crime (SAC) - We have uncovered 50 barrels of fuel linked to related fuel thefts. We also pursued and stopped a stolen van containing a JCB road roller on the A1. Arrested was a male suspected of a spate of burglaries and attempts across East Bassetlaw.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

We have also worked with our cross-border police colleagues to recover four vans stolen from the area with two offenders arrested from Retford.

In relation to drugs and drug supply, this month we have carried out 128 additional patrol hours across Bassetlaw, targeting areas where drug supply is an issue.

During one of our patrols we arrested a male for possession of class A drugs and for carrying a knife down Sandy Lane, Worksop.

We also carried out two successful Misuse of Drugs Act warrants, one on Wharf Road in Retford and one on Shrewsbury Avenue, Worksop.

In terms of ASB, we have worked closely with our partners at Bassetlaw District Council to get a closure order on a property in Retford following reports of ASB.

We’ve been meeting the community through the engagement events put on by the BDC community safety team, including in Rhodesia.

We have also carried out an operation over Manton pit top to tackle issues reported about off-road bikes. This is also in addition to having the off-road bike team in hot spot areas in the area over the last month. We have also seized another two quad bikes thought to be responsible for some of the issues reported.

In terms of rural crime, we carried out a warrant on a Manton property whereby we discovered over 15 skulls of deer and numerous foxtails from poaching.

We also discovered weapons including a firearm and seized another quad bike thought to be used in the poaching offences.

We will continue to update you on some of our work across Bassetlaw on social media so please follow us and share our stories.