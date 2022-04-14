Our local officers have been working hard to catch and disrupt criminals in the area and target harden our communities.

We have restarted our community engagement events in Worksop, where we have been handing out Faraday pouches to members of the public in order to prevent keyless car theft and also planning the Rural Crime Showcase Event, taking place this Saturday.

On Saturday, April 16, between 10am and 2pm, we are putting on a Free Rural Crime Show at Newark Showground. People from the rural areas of Nottinghamshire are invited to attend the engagement day to showcase all things rural.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

The event has been organised by the police as a way to showcase all the work being done to tackle rural crime and how we work with partners to do this.

Visitors can expect a host of demonstrations, stalls advertising other agencies and the chance to watch first-hand how equipment is used including our drones and quad bikes

It’s not often we hear of firearms in Bassetlaw but recently we had an incident where two men from Worksop were arrested by our armed officers following reports of a man pointing a gun out of a window and making threats in Clumber Place, Worksop.

Four armed response vehicles and a police dog unit were sent to the terraced street to contain the scene and keep people safe, before making the arrests.

An air rifle was recovered and both were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

I always like to see our community contacting us when they have concerns in their neighbourhood, as it shows we are working together to tackle crime.

An example took place in Worksop when a male was seen trying car doors. Quick thinking residents called the police, officers swiftly responded and arrested a 34-year-old male on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

I would like to thank those members of the public who helped two women robbed in Worksop on two consecutive days. The good Samaritans chased the thief in both incidents and managed to retrieve the stolen bags.

Using CCTV, officers were able to track and arrest the thief, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 months, suspended for two years.

I hope to see you all at the Rural Crime Showcase on Saturday.