Police Column: Police officers do such a tough job and we need the community to support us

​This last month has been a difficult one for the country and for policing with many pockets of disorder, writes Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw.

I am pleased to report that Bassetlaw has not suffered any disorder, which is a credit to our community here that such behaviour is not welcome.

I know there was some misinformation about there being planned disorder in Worksop mainly, but this did not happen.

There was also misinformation about issues at B&Q and the Priory centre but I can confirm that this was not as reported and was not linked to any of the disorder seen nationally.

I want to thank the community for standing up and creating a hostile environment so that such hatred and disorder could not take hold.

It has been one year since losing our much thought of colleague Sergeant Graham Saville, who lost his life saving a member of the public.

Graham paid the ultimate price, as did his family, when he put a stranger’s life above his own.

Graham will never be forgotten.

Everyday our officers come to work not knowing what to expect and hoping they will make it home to their loved ones alive and uninjured.

Officers are frequently assaulted and verbally attacked while members of the community stand there filming it.

Police officers do such a tough job and we need the community to support us while we go about our daily work.

In Retford, Party in the Square took place and was attended by many families.

Unfortunately, during the event officers stopped a male who had ignored the road closure on Grove Street in Retford and started to drive towards the crowds of people.

Officers managed to stop and detain him before anybody was hurt.

The driver was a 17-year-old male from Retford and was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, as well as being looked at for the traffic offences.

Later the same day, the same officers responded to a male under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle on Grove Street.

A male was arrested for drink driving, no insurance and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, which is an ongoing live investigation.