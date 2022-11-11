Harworth had seen a nasty weapon-based GBH take place, which led to the suspect going on the run.

We managed to search and locate the suspect who fled the county and on to our bordering force in Lincolnshire, where we successfully found, arrested, charged and remanded him.

Operation Reacher officers have been busy throughout October; with 14 arrests, seizing six vehicles and executing 11 warrants across Bassetlaw, finding an array of drugs, weapons and cash.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

Officers also took part in Operation Shadow, an overnight orienteering exercise for young people in the Nottinghamshire area.

Officers set up their exercise deep in Sherwood Forest, inviting the participants to search a suspect vehicle and recover criminal property.

We also executed a warrant in the Rhodesia area of Worksop and seized over 30 weapons, including samurai swords, throwing stars and zombie knives.

If you are a collector of knives please check out the latest legislation and make sure what you’re keeping is legal.

“Over the last month, we have been making real ground in Bassetlaw, tackling our priorities and working hard with our partners in the community”, writes Inspector Hayley Crawford.

Rural crime is still a huge focus for me and I’m pleased to report our neighbourhood team have intercepted a stolen JCB telehandler in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

We know how much theft of plant has an impact on people’s livelihoods in our region and will continue to disrupt those offenders.

My neighbourhood team along with road crime, road policing and dogs also worked closely with our cross border colleagues in Lincolnshire on our rural crime operation.

The operation was a success including arresting a suspect with a device which transmits keyless car radio signals enabling theft. He also had a crowbar and a knife.

I was delighted to be involved in policing the Mercian Regiment, who marched through Worksop on October 26.

I know many of the officers were from Bassetlaw, making it an extra special event.

Finally, I have had a very different experience this October when I attended the House of Lords in Westminster to receive an award for my creation ‘Ask for Angela’.

As you may be aware, we have relaunched it in Bassetlaw over this last month and to be nominated and receive the award was the icing on the cake.