On attendance, they caught a suspect stealing fuel from a lorry that was parked up. Our Roads Policing Unit also attended and assisted in arresting the suspect and seizing the quad bike, trailer and several fuel barrels.

Our special officers are an absolute asset to our team here in Bassetlaw. In addition, our officers who have been tackling fuel theft have seized approximately 50 barrels of diesel from Harworth.

I am also continuing to successfully bid for more specialist resources to deploy here in Bassetlaw, to tackle some of the crime types our district is more susceptible to, due to its rurality. This has helped our neighbourhood policing team to intercept and disrupt more offenders than before.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander.

I wanted to thank a member of the public who contacted the police to make us aware of someone appearing to be trying cars and home doors in Retford.

Our response officers made their way to the area and arrested a man who was later charged for burglary and attempt burglary and remanded.

January saw me reset the policing priorities in Bassetlaw, in line with the PCC’s crime survey and consultation with Bassetlaw District Council’s community safety manager.

This next quarter, our focus will be on a new priority Serious Acquisitive Crime (SAC) which includes burglaries, farm machinery theft and vehicle theft. Drug supply and use and anti-social behaviour are the other two priorities we will continue our focus on.

I plan to continue working closely with our operational support colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, as well as our response colleagues, to disrupt and intercept criminals committing SAC offences on our area.

Last week, during our cross-border rural crime operation, two offenders were arrested by our colleagues in Lincolnshire for stealing two vans from the Retford area. This is another great result and shows we are working hard with neighbouring police services to tackle cross-border offenders.