Police Column: Nothing can take away the pain and fear those involved have experienced

As a service, we responded with speed and professionalism, in order to help.

Nothing can take away the pain and fear those involved have experienced. The families and friends of those who have been killed will forever be changed, as will those who have been injured.

I want to send my thoughts to all those people impacted and my thanks to those brave officers who attended and tackled the offender and prevented further harm.

​Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw.

This month, we have disrupted three cannabis grows in Worksop on Cresswell Street, Cheapside and South Avenue. This disruption helps to remove the drugs off the street but also makes Bassetlaw a more difficult place for organised crime groups to operate in. We will continue this disruption activity, which often involves organised crime groups taking advantage of vulnerable people.

We have carried out an additional three warrants in Bassetlaw on Kirk Street, Retford, Hardwick Road East, Worksop, and Ely Close in Worksop. These warrants have led to a large amount of suspected crack cocaine being seized, and heroin. Every time we carry out a warrant, we disrupt a drug supply network and make it less profitable.

Our PCSOs and officers have been actively clamping down on dangerous driving, one of our priorities this quarter, arresting several people caught drink driving.

Two of my PCSOs spotted an offender who ran away and discovered a machete in the vehicle. A male was issued a criminal behaviour order (CBO) which prevented him from being in Worksop town centre. Once breached, we arrested him and he was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment.

In Retford, a 47-year-old man was remanded after he was charged with possession of a knife. The team have also seized several vehicles being used in crime and will continue to proactively look for these vehicles.

Recently, we have recovered 1,000 litres of stolen fuel in the Bircotes area. An officer who disrupted a quad user carrying out a fuel theft had a brick thrown at them which just missed their head but did damage a police vehicle.

We are trying hard to identify those using Quad bikes to commit crime. If you know who is using quads to commit crime, please contact us on 101, through Crimestoppers or via your local beat team. To find out who covers your area visit https://crowd.in/fPXRHK

Reacher have been operating more in Harworth. They have had many successes, including arresting three people for possession of weapons, recovering stolen vehicles and arresting a person for burglary. We use information the public provides us, to help us tackle crime.

If you want to report something, you can do so on our online reporting system, or on 101 or via Crimestoppers. As always, in an emergency call 999.

I’m also delighted to share that many bars in Worksop are now operating a drink (spiking) testing service. I initially developed this service in Lincoln about six years ago and am delighted along with the district council to be bringing it here to Bassetlaw. More on this soon.