They managed to work on and resuscitate the man, who was conveyed to hospital by an ambulance.

Once there, his family were able to be by his side to say their goodbyes before he unfortunately later passed away.

Bassetlaw neighbourhoods also devised a cross-border operation working closely with South Yorkshire and Derbyshire Police to tackle rural crime.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander .

We went out and engaged with our rural communities throughout the day and then launched in large numbers across Bassetlaw, disrupting and preventing rural crime.

Our team consisted of road crime, road policing, neighbourhoods, Operation Reacher, off-road bikes, dogs and our tactical support group.

The results included many vehicles being pulled over, including a van from South Yorkshire being intercepted containing an angle grinder, often used for catalytic converter thefts, and 100 skeleton keys.

We also caught four people who attempted to steal a motorbike and were found in possession of two knives.

Since the initial operation launch, we have also continued to develop our intel and have been able to stop and arrest a man thought to be responsible for Land Rover thefts in our area.

For the second month in a row, we have also seen a decrease in burglaries in the area and will continue to utilise local and central resources to continue this trend.

Keyless car theft is still of concern so as a result we recommend using faraday pouches to block car key signals.

We have collaborated with Bassetlaw District Council and have some pouches which we will be offering at our engagement events or you can come and request one from either Worksop or Retford Police station.