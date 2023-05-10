Police Column: It's been a positive month with driving offences being a new priority

Along with data and a meeting with Bassetlaw District Council has led to an agreement on speeding and dangerous driving being our new priority.

During the month of April we have carried out speed watch activity and taken several people off the road for drink driving, no insurance, no licence and other road-related offences.

Serious Acquisitive Crime (SAC): My team have arrested a suspect in South Yorkshire responsible for burglaries on Bassetlaw.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander.

Alongside this we have also carried out a series of warrants disrupting organised criminals operating in our district and uncovered drugs, cash and weapons. Another arrest was made of a male for theft of a motor vehicle and other burglaries in the area.

Drugs and drug supply: This month we have carried out another three drugs warrants and discovered a range of illicit substances, phones, cash and other indicators of supply. In one of the warrants police seized suspected crack cocaine, cocaine and a large amount of cannabis.

Officers from the Bassetlaw Op Reacher stopped a van we suspected of supplying drugs in the Worksop area.

Following searches 19 wraps of crack cocaine were discovered as well as phones and a knuckleduster. All occupants were arrested and taken to custody.

Police also made five arrests after two boys were threatened with a knife. Officers were called to Valley Road, Worksop, after the incident was witnessed by a member of the public at approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 19.

It was reported a car pulled up alongside the boys with a passenger getting out and threatening the teenage boys with the six-inch blade. The passenger then got back inside the car, which sped off.

Reacher and NPT cops tracked down the suspect vehicle in High Grounds Road, Worksop, and detained five male suspects aged 15-to-21.

Other updates: We carried out another cross border rural crime operation, Op STAR, and took the PCC out with us to see how we do it.

Commissioner Henry had a wonderful time and even wore a jumper with a star on it.

During the operation, officers had a pursuit when a driver failed to stop, seized four vehicles for various reasons, responded to reports of three males acting suspiciously looking in peoples houses and also responded to reports of several quads being seen including one with a trailer thought to be linked to fuel theft.

All in all, a very positive night of work.