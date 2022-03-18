I am delighted to be here and working to prevent and tackle crime in Bassetlaw.

Some of the issues identified locally as causing problems for residents include speeding, off-road bikes and theft of motor vehicles.

I’m pleased to say we have additional support from our roads policing team to assist and also our neighbourhood policing teams have some speed operations planned as I know speeding is a real concern for residents.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

It has certainly been a busy few weeks in Bassetlaw, especially for tackling cannabis cultivation, which saw our neighbourhood team come across a 400-plus plant professional operation with a street value estimated to be in six-figure sums.

Often cannabis grows of this sophistication are linked to wider organised crime groups and our proactive work means we can disrupt the criminals behind them.

If you have concerns about drug supply in your area, please contact us on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Recently, we have been training our rural crime officers to drive 4x4s to better protect our communities, along with an investment in our search equipment including thermal imaging goggles. We are becoming much more robust when it comes to tackling rural crime.

To better protect our communities, we are asking them to register with Neighbourhood Alert, to allow our officers to communicate any issues in areas across Bassetlaw and to help protect the public.

We have seen an increase in cars being stolen due to sophisticated technology transmitting signals from your car key inside a house to vehicles.

To make it more difficult for your car to be stolen, I recommend using faraday pouches when your key is not in use, to block the signal.

We will be doing some engagement stands soon and promoting how to protect yourselves over the coming weeks so look out for us and say hi.