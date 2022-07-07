Police Column: I am delighted with progress made during first six months

As I may have mentioned the previous month, I put in some bids for central specialist resources to come up to Bassetlaw and support our local policing teams in order to tackle some of the crime types we have been noticing an increase in.

This has provided additional tactics and resources to really start tackling some of the issues.

We have continued to tackle cross border offenders who come over to our area and commit burglary, rural crime and car theft.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

Our successes include intercepting two vehicles which had been stolen and a motorhome and using a range of tactics including the ‘stinger’ and ‘boxing’ a vehicle.

We managed to seize drugs, weapons and arrest the offenders who we also suspect are responsible for other vehicle thefts in the area.

We continue our disruption of drug supply in Bassetlaw by producing numerous warrants and responding to information we receive from the public, this includes discovering 700 cannabis plants in a property on Market Square in Retford on June 13 and 17 rooms full of cannabis in a property on Bridge Street, Worksop on June 30.

Our officers have also been engaging with the community with their surgeries but also at events like ‘Food Fest’ in Worksop where we took celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager’s finger print and showed her all the things we get up to in neighbourhood policing.

Last month I gave special thanks to two of my officers for carrying out lifesaving CPR.

Well this month, I would like to again thank two more of my officers who held on to a woman who was hanging off a bridge and with the assistance of Response colleagues who I’d also like to thank, was able to pull her up and save her from falling.

Incidents like this have an impact on our officers and happen on a regular basis. That’s why I would ask when you see our officers give them a smile as you never know what terrible incident they are going to or have been to recently.