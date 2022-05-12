This is due to our neighbourhood officers working collaboratively with our Roads Policing and Knife Crime Team to identify potential offenders and disrupt them.

I have again bid for central police resources to bolster our local neighbourhood team, so we are planning to see more disruption in the area.

Local officers have continued their patrols in Worksop town centre and were alerted by CCTV to drug dealing going on. After a short foot chase we managed to detain the suspect and recover his bag containing Class A drugs.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

Our officers have also used ANPR and identified travelling suspects and uncovered, in one vehicle alone, an estimated £36K worth of cannabis.

Early in the month, we executed a warrant which saw us uncover thousands of pounds worth of stolen vehicle parts, which we are now examining.

Last week, I met with Priti Patel and showed her the wonderful work being carried out using Home Office funding.

The Home Secretary was very impressed with our street refuges and even spoke about rolling the scheme out in other areas of the country.

I have also reworked the Ask for Angela Poster.

I’m working with the Home Office to get an agreed style ready to relaunch in Bassetlaw, so keep your eyes peeled for those appearing in bars across the district soon.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.