Police column: ​Crime decrease is down to great proactive work by officers in area

Inspector Hayley Crawford is the district commander for Bassetlaw.

​I am pleased to report Bassetlaw has seen an 11 per cent decrease in crime compared to the previous year. This compares to a county average of 0 per cent change so Bassetlaw is certainly doing very well.

I put a lot of this decrease down to the great proactive work my officers have been involved with, including tackling ASB, burglary and rural crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I will share in this blog some of the activity carried out by officers to tackle crime and bring those numbers down.

Shop theft – December saw a lot of activity including OP JINGLE where we deployed in plain clothes and high visibility in to town centre's to tackle the spike in shop theft.

It’s a resource intensive operation but we have seen a 20 per cent reduction in shop theft December 2023 compared to December 2022 so a positive for our local businesses.

Drink/Drug Drive - During December we also carried out alongside our Roads policing team, a drink/drug drive crack down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately people still think it is okay to drive whilst intoxicated. One male was stopped in his vehicle with an open bottle of whiskey and a glass in his central console.

​"I put a lot of this decrease down to the great proactive work my officers have been involved with, including tackling ASB, burglary and rural crime”, says Inspector Hayley Crawford of crime figures in Bassetlaw.

Our teams continue to pull vehicles and test people at the roadside in an attempt to bring these peoples dangerous decisions to a halt and protect the public.

Warrants – Over the last year we have developed intelligence and had 42 warrants executed across Bassetlaw.

Of these warrants we have recovered hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs, weapons and cash. These warrants are in addition to all the searches we carry out on arrest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) has continued to see an above average decline in Bassetlaw in large part due to the brilliant partnership working the neighbourhood team have been engaged in and the targeted work they carry out.

We have seen a 10 per cent decrease in ASB compared to last year.

Burglary - As you’ll be aware, burglary along with other Serious Acquisitive Crime (SAC) has been one of my priorities for Bassetlaw.

I am pleased to report that we have seen a 22 per cent decrease in the last year compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Neighbourhood officers have been working hard with our operational support colleagues to tackle those using our road network to commit the offences.

This along with OP STAR tackling rural crime we have been able to make a difference.

Finally I would like to say a huge thank you to my officers across Bassetlaw.

They sacrifice so much including time with their loved ones on key occasions including birthdays, Christmas and Easter, in order to provide a service to the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are dedicated and hardworking and have taken on the role in the police to help the community in Bassetlaw live a safer life.

Often faced with competing demands, they continue to work hard to ensure justice is delivered.

I am exceptionally proud of the work they do and the reductions we have seen over the last year. The team have saved people’s lives carrying out lifesaving CPR or holding on to someone on the wrong side of a bridge.

They have stopped drink drivers from taking lives and protected some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.