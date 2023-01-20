I would like to start by sending my condolences to the family and friends of Pauline Askew, a cyclist who died after a collision in Retford on December 14.

I would also like to thank those members of the public who stopped to help and also the emergency workers who attended for their compassion.

Advertisement

I would also like to send my condolences to the family and friends of a woman in her 50s from Ollerton who died following a hit and run on December 8.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

A 33-year-old man from Worksop was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

Here in Bassetlaw officers have continued to be busy responding to emergency calls from the public throughout the Christmas and New Year and continued to work in the community to disrupt criminal activity.

Advertisement

Some highlights include the arrest of two suspects thought to be involved in a series of Land Rover thefts who were also found in possession of weapons.

Four people thought to be responsible for a spate of burglaries in Harworth have also been arrested.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the community for their support as their information really helps us to make a difference to you and your families”, writes Inspector Hayley Crawford.

Burglary has a serious impact on people, making them feel unsafe in their own homes and also costing them in not only money but their ability to carry out day-to-day activities.

Advertisement

Neighbourhood watch schemes are a good way to deter and protect your property and watch out for your neighbours.

I would recommend joining one or looking to start one in your area.

Advertisement

Our officers have been busy carrying out a series of drug warrants across Bassetlaw including Sunnymede and John Street in Worksop.

We develop intelligence over time using information we gather and being fed through from the community and then take action.

Advertisement

I would like to thank the community for their support as their information really helps us to make a difference to you and your families.

We have another rural crime operation in the planning where we work with our cross border policing partners in South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire to tackle those criminals coming on to Bassetlaw to commit crime.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on our local social media pages for updates on our activity.