Police column: Community has been exceptional in pulling together to provide support

Guest columnist Inspector Hayley Crawford is the district commander for Bassetlaw.

​I was saddened that Carlton-in-Lindrick has faced a real tragedy in the community when a well-liked 16-year-old, Kamil Hubert-Ziolko, died when struck by a falling tree, writes Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander.

​Two men were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and a female was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All have been released on bail with strict conditions whilst our investigations continue.

I have been out and attended the site and seen the beautiful flowers, messages and gifts left by members of the community.

The community have been exceptional at pulling together and supporting one another.

I want to give a special thanks to Councillor Steve Scothorne who has ensured young people in the community have had somewhere to go during these difficult times by opening the doors of the youth club.

Due to a spike in shop theft in Worksop town centre in recent weeks, officers have flooded the town centre with plain clothes officers and arrested several of our most prolific shop thieves.

We will continue to use this policing style to send a clear message to those up to no good in the town centre.

For any concerns with the town centre please contact Worksop beat managers [email protected] and [email protected]

It was wonderful to see so many people out for Food Fest last Saturday, the weather seemed to hold off for some of the day which was helpful. I hope you all enjoyed the day and got to speak to our neighbourhood team covering the event.

On 18th June i was invited to the Chief Constable’s Commendation Awards Evening at Force HQ where I was delighted to received a Commendation for my work tackling VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls).

It was an honour to be nominated and to be invited by the chief to receive the commendation.