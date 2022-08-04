Police Column: Collectively we are continuing to make progress against Bassetlaw crime

I would like to thank my officers in the Reacher team for apprehending the murder suspects within a few hours of the report coming in and all the officers who’ve been guarding scenes over the last week.

Incidents like this are thankfully extremely rare in Bassetlaw and this incident was an isolated one with no risk to the wider public, it still can be concerning for the community.

We carried out our second Rural Crime operation with South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, during which we made a couple of arrests including one suspect from South Yorkshire who had stolen a vehicle, failed to stop for officers, put false plates on the vehicle and had drugs in their possession. It was a great team effort with the Road Crime team and neighbourhoods apprehending him.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

We also came across another stolen vehicle in Bassetlaw and following a short pursuit landed in a Clarborough garage where other stolen vehicles were found and what looked like a ‘chop shop’ used to break vehicles apart for their parts to sell on. Searching for the driver of the vehicle, a cannabis grow was discovered in one of the buildings with approx. 200 plants.

It was clear we had come across an organised criminal operation.

Anti-social behaviour is still a concern to the community and something we continue to tackle with the ASB team in Bassetlaw District Council.

The positive news is that Bassetlaw has seen a 13 per cent reduction in ASB in the last year.

Carlton-in-Lindrick has been a concern recently with ASB in the community. As a result, our officers have been working with the ASB team from the district council and housing to put a plan of action in place and I’ve also encouraged our local councillors and community groups to look into the PCC’s community fund to address some of the local needs of the area. Collectively we are making progress.

PC Cupitt our officer for Carlton in Lindrick is leading on this piece of work along with PCSOs Jaime Shaw and Cathy Parker.

Our off-road bike team have also been to the area to tackle the issues being reported regarding bikes so we are collectively making ground.

The beginning of the month saw Worksop covered in colour and celebrations for Pride. It was wonderful to see the community out enjoying themselves and celebrating everything LGBTQ.

We had an information stand and spoke to many people about the work we do and my team really enjoyed patrolling the event and was certainly different to our everyday.