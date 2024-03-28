Police column: Clear messages are being sent out in our fight against area’s crime

Inspector Hayley Crawford is the district commander for Bassetlaw.

​I was involved with the search on Taylor’s property and it was a shocking discovery. The officers spent hours working on this case and had to watch hundreds of videos of animals being tortured by Taylor.

I hope this sentence sends out a clear message to others who are like-minded.

We have additional resources to tackle rural crime in the area and we will continue to bring those committing offences to justice.

On March 13, officers went and made an arrest attempt at the home of the wanted person.

On entering the property, officers discovered suspected class A drugs and equipment linked to their supply.

As a result a 36-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and also for breaching his court bail.

On March 22, officers were deployed across Retford and Worksop town centre to engage with the community alongside a ‘digi-van’ displaying messages about safety in our night-time economy.

​”I was delighted to be invited to No.10 Downing Street for International Women’s Day on March 4. It was such an honour and privilege to be invited for my work tackling sexual violence”, says Inspector Hayley Crawford.

Messages included the impact of alcohol mixed with cocaine and also promoting the safety scheme ‘Ask for Angela’, which has been relaunched across the county with a fresh new look.

Officers carried out their licensing checks and handed out resources to premises across the two towns.

The A57 has been of concern on Sundays due to car meet ups and speeding. Officers have been deployed in plain and marked vehicles across the area on most Sundays and tackling drivers of those vehicles where offences have been identified.

I am using a combination of advanced road tactics, unmarked and marked vehicles and the addition of a dispersal order, where necessary, to manage the issue.

On March 24, officers ended up in a pursuit with one of the suspected car cruisers, which went back over the border in to South Yorkshire.

My teams will continue to monitor the issue and I would like to assure the community we are tackling it.

