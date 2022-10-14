I’m sure, like many of you reading this, Elizabeth will be all we have known at the head of our country and the news would have affected us all differently.

On September 11, I attended the Proclamation of the King in Worksop. It was a true honour to represent Nottinghamshire Police at such an important event.

I am delighted to welcome a new Sergeant for Worksop North, Mark Talbot. Mark has been a police officer for 18 years and has worked on proactive target teams, covert drugs operations and more recently on response.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw District Commander.

Mark not only brings a lot of experience but a real enthusiasm to proactively problem solve in our communities.

Please give him a warm welcome if you come across him.

We’ve had some great successes over the last month in Carlton-in-Lindrick including the arrest of a male for 19 shop thefts who has been given a six-month prison sentence and also seizing an off-road bike from a local causing issues for the community.

We have noticed, since the seizure, a reduction in bike-related issues in the area. I’d like to ask the community to continue to let us know where the bikes are being stored, either through our online reporting form or Crimestoppers.

During September, we executed a firearms warrant on Sandy Lane in Worksop. While I’m pleased to report no firearm was discovered, a large quantity of cash was recovered and enquiries are ongoing to establish its legitimacy.

On September 10, you may have seen our officers chasing a male through Worksop town centre. He was eventually detained after he had jumped into the canal to try and evade us.

In East Bassetlaw, the local rural constables have also been involved and conducting regular checks at Beckingham, Wheatley, Sturton-le-Steeple and Mattersey.

Coun Lynne Schuller has established a community speed watch group in Harworth. Our PCSO John Dale is our speed watch lead and will assist areas in establishing their own watch if they have concerns about roads in their areas.

You can contact him on [email protected]