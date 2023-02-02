Opinion: Bolsover Council is Investing in leisure while other councils close facilities

While the news is dominated by the cost-of-living crisis and the continued rise in energy bills for households, this is affecting councils up and down the country as well.

And, with more and more councils either closing their leisure facilities or shutting them for certain days and times, Bolsover district Labour Group is bucking this trend and continuing to invest in its leisure facilities for the benefit of local people.

In November 2022, UK Active stated that “40 per cent of council areas are at risk of losing their leisure centres and swimming pools within five months – or seeing services rationalised”.

The 3G pitch at the Go! Active leisure facility in Clowne

Unlike the Tory government, where they appear to be focusing funding on areas they hold control over with their Levelling Up funding, we are investing in the whole of our district, whether it has a Labour councillor or not.

In the past four years alone, we have either invested or are directly contributing to over £5million worth of projects, with a further £530k planned in the next few months.

Coun David Downes, Bolsover Council Labour member for Shirebrook, said: “We all know how important leisure and recreational activities are for people’s physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why we continue to invest and not cut like other councils.

“We are expanding on the activities and sessions available at our Go! Active leisure facility in Clowne, including the continuation of our exclusive household membership, which offers the best value for money deal in the region.

“We are also expanding on the amount of outreach sports sessions we provide so people don’t have to travel outside their own town and village to receive sporting or physical activity.”

The investment has seen:

£3 million for the new Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre; £700,000 for a new 3G pitch at Go! Active; £100,000 to establish new Wellness Hubs in Tibshelf and Clowne and sessions expanded in Whitwell, Bolsover, Shirebrook and Pinxton; £600,000 invested in either new or refurbished play equipment or improvements to sports pitches across the District including South Normanton, Bolsover, Tibshelf and Pleasley; £500.000 to refurbish the gym at Go! Active.

The planned investment will also see a new skate park at the Hornscroft in Bolsover, a new pump track on Clune Street in Clowne and a new play area at Langwith Junction Recreation Ground.

Coun Downes said: “We made a promise four years ago that we would invest in our services and safeguard jobs, which we are delivering on. We do this through good, sound financial management where we are able to be flexible and invest in the services and facilities that are needed.

“Playgrounds are an important element of childhood and not only provide a source of enjoyment but also provides them with the exercise they need, that’s why we keep refurbishing and providing new equipment.

“You can see from the projects we are involved in that we are committed to provide more and better leisure and recreational facilities in every town and village in the District and this will continue with your Labour council.”