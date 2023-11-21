NHS Column: I see great work is happening among our communities across the county

​There is often publicity about how the health and care system is under-funded and struggling to cope with demand. But I want to shine a light on some of the ways we are working together locally to make a difference to your health and wellbeing, says Dr Kathy McLean, chair of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Partnership.

​Last month we hosted our first ever Health and Care Awards for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

We were blown away to get more than 150 entries, highlighting the fantastic joint work taking place across organisational boundaries and in partnership with the voluntary sector and our communities.

This is an encouraging signal that there is a real desire to do something different. And doing something different is what is critically needed. I’ve worked more than 40 years in the NHS and often describe the change we are going through as what I’ve been waiting for my whole career.

Dr Kathy McLean, chair of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Partnership.

We know many people could be living longer, healthier, happier lives than they do. Our mission to ensure that every person is enjoying their best possible health and wellbeing is what guides and unites us all.

I see great work happening in our communities, putting people at the centre and harnessing the incredible skill among the voluntary workforce, alongside wider partners.

The work of the Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network is an excellent example. The Network has established food hubs, cookery classes, social eating events and community allotments to tackle isolation and promote mental wellbeing and food insecurity.

Nottingham University Hospital Trust’s BAME Wig Project demonstrates how additional efforts have been made to ensure that Black and Minority Ethnic people suffering from alopecia receive an equal service to everyone else.

And the work of the Veteran Care Through Custody project showcases a wonderful partnership approach, where Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust joined forces with veterans’ charity Care after Combat to provide wraparound services to 500 veterans in prison.