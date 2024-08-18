Guest columnist Dr Dave Briggs is medical director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Our GP practices in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are working extremely hard to respond to the demand for appointments. They provided more than 3.8 MILLION appointments in the first six months of 2024, 230,000 more than the same period in 2023, writes Dr Dave Briggs, medical director for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

However, we know it can sometimes be difficult to get an appointment with your GP practice, especially at peak times, and the demand for GP services continues to increase.

To respond to this and the challenges patients can experience trying to get through on the phone, many of our GP practices are providing more ways you can book an appointment, including using the NHS App or the GP practice website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than two-thirds of appointments provided are face to face, but GP practices also offer appointments on the phone or online, when it’s appropriate, which can be more timely, effective and better for some patients to fit in around busy lives.

There are a range of staff working within your GP practice and you may now be offered an appointment with a physiotherapist, pharmacist or other health professional instead of a GP or practice nurse.

Your GP practice may recommend that you attend your local pharmacy. Over 200 local pharmacies offer the ‘Pharmacy First’ service providing treatment and prescription medicine for seven common conditions: shingles, earache, infected insect bites, impetigo, sore throats, sinusitis and urinary tract infections (age restrictions apply).

Your local pharmacy is also able to help you for conditions where self-care is an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self-care is the best way to manage many conditions such as minor burns and scalds,

​”​Our practices are working extremely hard to manage the demand for appointments", says Dr Dave Briggs, medical director for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

conjunctivitis, constipation and cystitis: see notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/stay-well/self-care.

We have also developed a great health and wellbeing resource to help identify common illnesses in children and provide advice for when to seek treatment at notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-services/childrens-health-and-wellbeing/.

If your GP practice is closed and you have an urgent problem to be assessed, NHS111 – is available 24/7. Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for non-life-threatening treatment for injuries, such as cuts, broken bones, wounds, minor burns and minor head, eye and back injuries, there are two local NHS Urgent Treatment Centres – at Newark and Nottingham.