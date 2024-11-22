MP column: Labour’s billion-pound bus investment is the first stop on fixing our public transport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Tories neglected the bus services used by hardworking people in this country. Now, we’re putting money back in routes for rural areas and small towns.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In our area, the bus system is a disgrace.

Decades of underinvestment and the failure of privatisation has left too many of our communities isolated without decent public transport links.​

Services around Dinnington, Laughton, Anston, Woodsetts, Thorpe, Todwick, Salvin, Harthill and Kiveton are infrequent and disconnected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley.

The Tories neglected our bus services for 14 years. Under the Conservatives, bus services in England’s regions outside London collapsed, with thousands of bus services cut, and almost 300 million fewer miles driven by buses per year, since 2010. Across South Yorkshire alone, bus miles declined by 35 per cent.

Labour is turning the page on this neglect. On Monday, the Transport Secretary announced a £1 billion injection for buses, including £17 million for South Yorkshire, earmarked for those areas which have been historically underserved, like rural areas and small towns. This is record investment to deliver London-style bus services to every corner of the country.

And this funding announcement comes alongside the Government’s plans to deliver the biggest overhaul to the country’s bus services in a generation, and call time on four decades of failed deregulation.

With new legislation, the government will deliver public control of buses through franchising to all Local Transport Authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”On Monday, the Transport Secretary announced a £1 billion injection for buses, including £17 million for South Yorkshire, earmarked for those areas which have been historically underserved, like rural areas and small towns”, says Rother Valley MP Jake Richards.

By improving our bus routes, we can help grow our economy and break down the barriers to opportunity, which in turn will help drive up standards in our public services for everyone.

For 14 years, bus routes in South Yorkshire were neglected. I won’t stand by and let them be driven into the ground.