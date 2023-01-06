It’s a shame to see younger people or those with these skills having to leave areas to move to big cities, such as London, in order fulfil their ambitions.

I’m Nottinghamshire born-and-bred myself and I can think of no place I would rather call home than here. That’s why I want more people to be able to stay and live the lives they want right here in Bassetlaw.

Advertisement

The current median salary in Bassetlaw is around £25.8k, which is slightly below the national average.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

I want to see that figure increasing and now, whilst we face numerous cost of living challenges, this is more important than ever.

It’s within this context that I listened with dismay at a claim by the Fire Brigades Union that firefighters on £32,244 are allegedly using foodbanks.

Advertisement

Of course, anybody can fall upon hard times and have to use foodbanks, regardless of their income.

This can be for a variety of reasons, whether that is because they are a victim of domestic violence, they have suffered a family tragedy, or perhaps they have a short-term cashflow issue.

Advertisement

“The current median salary in Bassetlaw is around £25.8k, which is slightly below the national average. I want to see that figure increasing and now, whilst we face numerous cost of living challenges, this is more important than ever”, writes Brendan Clarke-Smith.

It’s important that this help is available, and I take my hat off to the volunteers who give their time up to assist.

Advertisement

I respect the profession; however I think it is wrong to trivialise foodbanks and use them as a catch-all term every time there is some sort of pay negotiation.

Many people in Bassetlaw manage their finances without earning £32,000 a year and it is more money that I used to earn for most of my career as a teacher.

Advertisement

There are many things the government has done to try and assist people with the cost of living, such as the £150 council tax rebate, or the hundreds of pounds made available to help with energy bills.

My own family has used help such as 30 hours free childcare and tax-free childcare in the past too, and they are an absolute godsend to working families.

Advertisement

Whilst £32,000 doesn’t go very far in London, due to the extortionate rents resulting from the Mayor not building enough affordable housing, expensive congestion charges for people who can’t afford top-of-the-range electric vehicles and some of the wildly varying levels of council tax between London boroughs, it’s more than enough to live on for most of the rest of the country.

People should be paid a fair and appropriate salary and I support them in seeking this.

Advertisement

But let’s put this into wider context.