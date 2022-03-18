MP column: Great to see firms like DHL investing in Bassetlaw’s future

Upon arrival, I was given an introduction to the operations at DHL and the new 50,000 square metre site, which opened in 2020 and employs 400 people.

DHL also confirmed that they have plans to continue investing in our area, with planning permission now confirmed for two new sites on the adjoining plot of land.

Following the introduction, I was given a tour of the site, which maximises pallet and throughput capacity. This is done by employing the latest efficient handling systems, ambient storage and automated retrieval systems.

Brendan Clarke-Smith

I had discussions on the visit about DHL’s commitment to reduce logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050. They confirmed that the new development features a number of energy-saving innovations that far exceed current regulations for a building of its type.

This includes daylight harvesting, intelligent LED lighting, solar thermal hot water, and landscaping irrigation.

DHL were delighted to show me their new, state-of-the-art site.

They are committed to investing in the area going forward, and to upskilling their state at the site via programmes such as their recently launched Driving Ambition scheme. This includes a commitment to train 1,000 candidates in 2022, with 300 colleagues due to be upskilled at the Manton Wood site.

Brendan Clarke-Smith has a go on DHL’s truck driving simulator.

It was fun for me to have a go on DHL’s truck driving simulator, which has been built into the back of a DHL trailer, and enables candidates to complete the first stage of their training.

Although I had a good start on this, unfortunately I crashed the back of the trailer into a roundabout on the simulator.

I will not be giving up the day job!

It is fantastic to see businesses like DHL investing in Bassetlaw’s future.

This fits in with the Government’s agenda, which aims to see parts of the country, such as Bassetlaw, levelled up.

This agenda includes upskilling workers, something DHL are showing a clear commitment to.